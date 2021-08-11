Things get sticky after primary school pupil is expelled over a toffee
Principal ‘cancels child’s place’ after mom takes exception to son being denied a toffee reward for proof of paying fees
11 August 2021 - 20:30
A principal expelled a grade three pupil after his mother became embroiled in a spat over why he did not receive a sweet as a reward for paying his school fees.
It is customary for staff at Montessori Private Primary School in Springs, Ekurhuleni, to give pupils a toffee once they hand over a brown envelope with a proof of payment slip inside confirming that the school fees have been paid...
