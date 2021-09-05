Veggie might: plant-based diet could limit Covid-19 symptoms, study finds

Minimising severity pays off in the long term given research that shows symptoms can last six months after infection

Do multiple greens a day keep severe Covid-19 symptoms at bay? A new study suggests they may be beneficial.



Eating a plant-based diet or plant and fish-based diet could reduce severe Covid-19 symptoms, according to a small, observational study, conducted mostly among male physicians, published in BMJ Nutritional Prevention & Health (https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/4/1/257) this month...