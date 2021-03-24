Vegetarians - Joburg and Cape Town are your go-to cities, finds global study

When it comes to catering for the needs of those who do not consume meat, Johannesburg and Cape Town feature among the most vegetarian-friendly cities in the world.

International apartment search engine Nestpick.com compiled an index of the 75 most vegetarian-friendly cities, taking into account factors like the price of fruit, vegetables and plant-based protein products, as well as the number and quality of restaurants catering for vegetarian choices.

The study looked at more than 200 cities across all continents that are popular for relocation and have a good reputation with vegetarians.

Cities were removed where comparable data could not be obtained, resulting in an index of 75 of the most vegetarian-friendly cities.

Nestpick then considered which factors are most important for vegetarians to live a happy and healthy life. The first factor they assessed was the affordability of maintaining a balanced vegetarian diet in each city.