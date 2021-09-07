News

High hopes for potential cash cow that blunts pain

Medical marijuana industry a godsend for pain sufferers and could be the same for the economy and job creation

07 September 2021 - 19:39

Kwanda Mtetwa, who suffered serious multiple injuries in a 2011 motorbike crash, was so desperate for an alternative and safe pain treatment that he grew marijuana when it was still illegal to do so.

Now the 32-year-old has become the first South African to receive a legal prescription for medical marijuana, a growing industry that some believe could bolster economies, help people suffering from chronic pain and create jobs...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R984m for troops for Mozambique, but ‘most are still in training at home’ News
  2. ‘I was in serious pain,’ says pensioner shot near Maphatsoe funeral News
  3. High hopes for potential cash cow that blunts pain News
  4. Paddlers to raise a stink about Cape Town’s filthy vleis and canals News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Cannabis crop ‘ripe for picking’ Business
  2. Is your joint smoking up the planet? How cannabis may be fuelling climate crisis Lifestyle
  3. Cannabis hits all-time highs thanks to the pandemic World
  4. It’s all irie in the US of A, where some are getting spliffs, shrooms and ... World
  5. Higher education: SA's first medical cannabis academy launches Health & Sex