High hopes for potential cash cow that blunts pain
Medical marijuana industry a godsend for pain sufferers and could be the same for the economy and job creation
07 September 2021 - 19:39
Kwanda Mtetwa, who suffered serious multiple injuries in a 2011 motorbike crash, was so desperate for an alternative and safe pain treatment that he grew marijuana when it was still illegal to do so.
Now the 32-year-old has become the first South African to receive a legal prescription for medical marijuana, a growing industry that some believe could bolster economies, help people suffering from chronic pain and create jobs...
