Is your joint smoking up the planet? How cannabis may be fuelling climate crisis

Is a beer, a cup of coffee or a spliff more damaging for the climate? If the cannabis is cultivated indoors on a commercial scale, the answer is probably the joint.

That’s the finding of researchers at Colorado State University, who say booming indoor marijuana production in the US is a major and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

The $13.6bn (about R207bn) industry has nearly quadrupled since 2012 when Washington and Colorado became the first states to open the doors to recreational use.

However, policymakers and consumers have largely ignored the environmental cost of energy-hungry indoor cultivation, the researchers said in a study.

Nearly a third of US states allow recreational use, while medical cannabis is legal in about two-thirds.

In Colorado, indoor cultivation accounts for an estimated 1.7% of the state’s annual greenhouse gas emissions - similar to that for coal mining, the study’s co-author Jason Quinn said on Tuesday.