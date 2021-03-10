Lifestyle

Is your joint smoking up the planet? How cannabis may be fuelling climate crisis

10 March 2021 - 12:05 By Emma Batha
Researchers say booming indoor marijuana production in the US is a major and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. File photo.
Researchers say booming indoor marijuana production in the US is a major and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. File photo.
Image: www.pixabay.com

Is a beer, a cup of coffee or a spliff more damaging for the climate? If the cannabis is cultivated indoors on a commercial scale, the answer is probably the joint.

That’s the finding of researchers at Colorado State University, who say booming indoor marijuana production in the US is a major and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

The $13.6bn (about R207bn) industry has nearly quadrupled since 2012 when Washington and Colorado became the first states to open the doors to recreational use.

However, policymakers and consumers have largely ignored the environmental cost of energy-hungry indoor cultivation, the researchers said in a study.

Nearly a third of US states allow recreational use, while medical cannabis is legal in about two-thirds.

In Colorado, indoor cultivation accounts for an estimated 1.7% of the state’s annual greenhouse gas emissions - similar to that for coal mining, the study’s co-author Jason Quinn said on Tuesday.

Cashing in on cannabis: Gauteng aims to be the industrial hub of marijuana in SA, says Makhura

The Gauteng government is eyeing cannabis as one of the biggest contributors to the provincial and national economy.
News
2 weeks ago

Large contributors include the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning needed to maintain the right conditions for the plants, high-intensity grow lights and the use of supplemental carbon dioxide to boost growth.

Preliminary research suggests the level of planet-heating emissions per 0.1 grams of marijuana — about a third of a joint — was likely to be far greater than for a glass of beer, wine or spirits, a coffee or cigarette, the authors said.

“We were very surprised at how high the impact is,” said Quinn, director of the university’s Sustainability Research Laboratory.

There’s a real opportunity to reduce that impact. Consumers can start asking whether the cannabis was produced indoors or outside.
Jason Quinn

“There’s a real opportunity to reduce that impact. Consumers can start asking whether the cannabis was produced indoors or outside.”

Moving to greenhouse or outdoor cultivation could cut emissions by 42% and 96% respectively, according to the study published in Nature Sustainability.

The research revealed a large variation in emissions across the country, and within some states, with indoor cultivation in milder climates requiring less heating or air conditioning to maintain favourable temperatures and humidity.

Producing 28g of dried cannabis in eastern O’ahu in Hawaii was roughly equal to burning 60 litres of fuel, creating more than twice the emissions from growing the same amount in southern California, the authors said.

They suggested states that had already legalised cultivation should steer indoor production towards regions with more optimal climates, while states legalising cultivation in the future should consider avoiding indoor production.

However, they said switching production outdoors could create security concerns and make it harder for growers to produce multiple harvests a year and ensure consistency.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

READ MORE:

Spaza shop owners bust selling dagga to students in East London

Two spaza shop owners pretended to sell food and drinks to the students when their main generator of income was selling dagga, police said.
News
4 hours ago

Cannabis hits all-time highs thanks to the pandemic

With or without a vaccine, things may never be the same again for the dope industry
World
3 months ago

Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to dagga growers

A British businessman is suing a South African company for allegedly cheating him out of R1.3m worth of agricultural product and then selling it off ...
News
3 months ago

Commercialising cannabis could be just the high to lift our feeble economy

The new bill has completely missed the boat to get our economy onto a good high, say academics and activists
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Meghan says British royals worried about her son’s dark skin Lifestyle
  2. 'Kate made me cry': social media reacts as Meghan sets the record straight Lifestyle
  3. Meghan accuses British royals of racism, says she was ‘pushed to the brink of ... Lifestyle
  4. Here's what Queen Elizabeth has to say about Harry and Meghan's accusations Lifestyle
  5. Prince Harry on stepping back from royal duties, relationship with dad and ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'