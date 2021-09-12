Hail of bullets: where rounds go when fired into the sky
Celebratory gunfire may be blast for those pulling the trigger, but it can and has resulted in death
12 September 2021 - 21:36
What goes up must come down.
In the case of bullets fired from a gun, where and at what velocity they come back to earth can be the difference between life and death...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.