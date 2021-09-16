News

Life after cancer: survivor to cycle 2,000km to boost research

After beating cancer a number of times, Richard Lomax is on a mission to raise funds to help others

16 September 2021 - 20:40

After battling skin cancer that spread to his brain and losing some family members to the disease, nothing can stop Richard Lomax from pursuing his dreams.

From Friday he will start cycling almost 2,000km from Johannesburg to Cape Town to raise funds and awareness in support of the Cancer Association of SA’s (Cansa) 90th anniversary...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Life after cancer: survivor to cycle 2,000km to boost research News
  2. Money to burn: cool R1.3m fridge sparks hot bidding war News
  3. Selling AstraZeneca vaccines resulted in up to 22,000 deaths, says Madhi News
  4. I insured them so they wouldn’t be a burden on me, says ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. Leukaemia survivors fight on while they await life-saving bone marrow News
  2. Coil me lucky: wildlife vets save Hlengiwe the python from cancer News
  3. An investor’s guide to vaccines: inoculation set to be next pot of gold Opinion & Analysis
  4. Talc about ‘pulling a gun’ on your consumers and reputation World
  5. Mixed smoke signals: big tobacco set to divide and conquer smoke-free revolution World