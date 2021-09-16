Life after cancer: survivor to cycle 2,000km to boost research
After beating cancer a number of times, Richard Lomax is on a mission to raise funds to help others
16 September 2021 - 20:40
After battling skin cancer that spread to his brain and losing some family members to the disease, nothing can stop Richard Lomax from pursuing his dreams.
From Friday he will start cycling almost 2,000km from Johannesburg to Cape Town to raise funds and awareness in support of the Cancer Association of SA’s (Cansa) 90th anniversary...
