TALKING POINT | Yes, the history curriculum should change, but how?

Experts give us their insights on what our children need to be taught as lessons move away from a Eurocentric past

History boffins have welcomed the education department's announcement that a new curriculum will be phased in at schools from 2024, saying it is a high time SA moves away from Eurocentrism but warned it should not be a rush job.



A scholar and an academic questioned whether the audit of the history curriculum was conducted to identify “distortions” in the content that was being taught at schools...