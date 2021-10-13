TALKING POINT | Yes, the history curriculum should change, but how?
Experts give us their insights on what our children need to be taught as lessons move away from a Eurocentric past
13 October 2021 - 19:27
History boffins have welcomed the education department's announcement that a new curriculum will be phased in at schools from 2024, saying it is a high time SA moves away from Eurocentrism but warned it should not be a rush job.
A scholar and an academic questioned whether the audit of the history curriculum was conducted to identify “distortions” in the content that was being taught at schools...
