Pretoria ‘beach’ owners sink plans for hotel, despite R3m planning costs

In a new twist to the Pretoria “beach” saga, Balwin Properties will no longer be building its 60-room Mint Hotel, despite already spending R3m on planning the new development.

Balwin Properties, which owns the Blyde Riverwalk Estate, has been locked in a months long wrangle with homeowners who live there permanently and owners who bought flats as investment properties and lease them out to different visitors for short periods. The latter are known as short-term lessors (STLs).

The Blyde Homeowners Association (HOA) voted last Thursday against STLs. Balwin said this followed numerous complaints to the HOA “over a period of four years, over the unruly conduct and noise disturbances that have become the norm, especially over weekends”.

The developer said it was inundated with complaints from residents about overcrowding of the lagoon area by guests from STL apartments “as well as residents do not feel safe and secure within the development, which is of great concern for all stakeholders”.