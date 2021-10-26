Avian flu has killed 10% of SA’s Cape cormorants — and it’s not over yet

Deaths have increased to about 500 a day, with the birds susceptible because of malnutrition due to sardine shortage

About 10% of SA’s endangered Cape cormorants have died in an avian flu outbreak along the Cape coast, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) said on Tuesday.



The loss represents about 5% of the global Cape cormorant population, with no end in sight of the outbreak that has also affected other coastal bird species. ..