Judge no-balls angry cricket fan for shoving man who blocked his TV view

Sun City golf club scuffle court battle ends in damages and costs ruling for victim

Blocking a man’s view of the TV “while a very important” match was on, and as the last overs were being bowled, pushed a fan over the edge. Now he has to pay up after the angry scuffle during the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2018 at Sun City, which led to a civil suit in the high court in Pretoria.



It is alleged that tensions had built as the defendant — identified in the court judgment only as J Jordaan — had moved seats but repeatedly had his view of the TV obstructed by Arthur Ketcher who was standing in front of the TV...