Judge no-balls angry cricket fan for shoving man who blocked his TV view
Sun City golf club scuffle court battle ends in damages and costs ruling for victim
31 October 2021 - 15:53
Blocking a man’s view of the TV “while a very important” match was on, and as the last overs were being bowled, pushed a fan over the edge. Now he has to pay up after the angry scuffle during the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2018 at Sun City, which led to a civil suit in the high court in Pretoria.
It is alleged that tensions had built as the defendant — identified in the court judgment only as J Jordaan — had moved seats but repeatedly had his view of the TV obstructed by Arthur Ketcher who was standing in front of the TV...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.