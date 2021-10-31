In Soweto, it’s mostly ANC all the way, but some want action in SA

“Other political parties think the people are stupid, when they are the stupid ones.”

This is why Maria Motale from Diepkloof in Soweto will vote for the ANC come rain or shine, despite its shortcomings.

The 79-year-old has been a resident in the area for 58 years and says it is doubtful any other political party can do better than the ANC.

A firm believer in the party’s claimed ability to “self-correct”, Motale is not fazed by criticism that the ANC has failed to deliver a “better life for all”.

She says she and the rest of Soweto residents have, in their lifetimes, seen the better life the party promised.

It is for this reason, in her view, that it is disingenuous to believe people, especially those of her age, vote for the ANC because they benefit from government’s social welfare programme.

Their loyalty to the party goes far deeper, she insists.

“Some of the things people are complaining about are of our own doing, things such as potholes that are a result of street bashes in our townships. At some point people must accept the responsibility of looking after the good things the ANC government has done for us and cease irresponsible behaviour,” said Motale.

“Even on the electricity, it keeps tripping in Soweto because we are not paying a cent and the grid is highly strained because there are many of us who are connected.