Unpaid power bill creates ‘a costly mess’ at Tshwane deeds office

Three-day backlog that resulted is just one case among many in SA that are having a dire impact on SA’s economy

The Pretoria deeds office was closed for the best part of three days earlier in November because its electricity was cut off due to an unpaid bill of R3,646,904.99, owed by the landlord.



This was confirmed by Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba, who said the department of public works had stepped in and made an arrangement to clear the debt — though it was not responsible for the nonpayment...