Patriotic Alliance weakens DA's strategy to unseat the ANC

The withdrawal of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) from coalition talks has seemingly weakened the DA's strategy to unseat the ANC, especially in metropolitan municipalities.

In its attempt to weaken the ANC, the DA has lobbied several parties — including the ACDP, IFP, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus and the PA — to form a majority of opposition that can form governments in municipalities.

These parties were locked in a meeting on Monday, having what the DA describes as bilateral talks.

However, the PA later pulled out of the coalition talks, seemingly weakening the opposition hand.

Without the PA, a DA-led coalition would make up only 129 seats instead of the required 136 in Johannesburg. The coalition needed the eight seats of the PA to meet the threshold.

DA leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chairperson Helen Zille have revealed that the PA pulled out because its leader Gayton McKenzie was insisting on discussing positions right at the onset when they wanted to base the coalition on principles.