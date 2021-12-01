South Africa

‘These are superspreader activities’: KZN premier warns against matric parties

01 December 2021 - 09:19
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says matric parties are possible Covid-19 superspreader events. File photo.
Image: KZN government

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has appealed to parents and pupils not to organise or take part in events and celebrations that may flout Covid-19 safety protocols and endanger lives.

This is as activities that previously became Covid-19 superspreader events start to take place in the province despite the increase in Covid-19 infections and fears about the Omicron variant.

“Reports are indicating that with the end of the year and the end of school, pupils, especially matriculants, have started to converge in KwaZulu-Natal for events such as Rage and others known as 'throw the pen away' after-parties. At most of these events young people gather in large groups. Some indulge in alcohol binges.

“We want to reiterate that these are superspreader activities which endanger the lives of young people and expose them, and ultimately all those around them, to the deadly coronavirus and the new Omicron variant.”

He warned those who intend to hold such events that the lives of citizens are a “priority and no life must be risked”.

“These gatherings are often characterised by alcohol consumption and risky behaviour which pose a real threat to human life. We expect parents to play a leading role in guiding their children by ensuring they are safe to enter the next stage of their lives after matric.

“We wish to remind the youth of the mission of their current generation, which is to defeat Covid-19. The KwaZulu-Natal government is committed to its responsibility to protect the lives of all our citizens, and we call on every citizen to play their part.”

