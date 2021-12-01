‘These are superspreader activities’: KZN premier warns against matric parties

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has appealed to parents and pupils not to organise or take part in events and celebrations that may flout Covid-19 safety protocols and endanger lives.

This is as activities that previously became Covid-19 superspreader events start to take place in the province despite the increase in Covid-19 infections and fears about the Omicron variant.

“Reports are indicating that with the end of the year and the end of school, pupils, especially matriculants, have started to converge in KwaZulu-Natal for events such as Rage and others known as 'throw the pen away' after-parties. At most of these events young people gather in large groups. Some indulge in alcohol binges.