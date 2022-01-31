News

‘Keep kids in hospital longer to halt heavy toll of malnutrition and HIV in SA’

Researchers find that many are still severely malnourished at discharge, which is associated with poorer outcomes

31 January 2022 - 19:11

Healthcare workers who manage severely malnourished children in hospital can minimise relapse and death by keeping them in hospital for longer, a new SA study suggests.

Despite SA’s status as a middle-income country, severe acute malnutrition remains a reality and causes at least a third of deaths in children under five, according to Wits University research in the journal PLOS One (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0262700)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. To be on the front foot, we need to get off the Covid death data back foot World
  2. Kids were collateral damage in healthcare response to pandemic News
  3. Focus on Covid-19 spells trouble for childhood vaccinations News
  4. Immigrants’ kids likely worse off than their SA counterparts: study News

Most read

  1. ‘Keep kids in hospital longer to halt heavy toll of malnutrition and HIV in SA’ News
  2. The SKA’s the limit after sister telescope finds something very weird indeed News
  3. Want a date but too scared to ask? To make them smaak you, wear a mask News
  4. One big Downer: How can I be prosecuted by an accused? asks Zuma News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...