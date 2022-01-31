‘Keep kids in hospital longer to halt heavy toll of malnutrition and HIV in SA’

Researchers find that many are still severely malnourished at discharge, which is associated with poorer outcomes

Healthcare workers who manage severely malnourished children in hospital can minimise relapse and death by keeping them in hospital for longer, a new SA study suggests.



Despite SA’s status as a middle-income country, severe acute malnutrition remains a reality and causes at least a third of deaths in children under five, according to Wits University research in the journal PLOS One (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0262700)...