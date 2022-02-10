News

Private pilots battle with stoned drone, stray duiker — their own fallibility

CAA reports highlight a number of incidents in which aircraft were badly damaged, but no one injured or killed

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
10 February 2022 - 22:55

The image shot by a R30,000 drone looks like the last scene in a disaster movie, and in a way it was.

Moments after beaming the frame back to the ground from an altitude of 400ft, a rock from an opencast mine blast hit the drone, at which point the pilot lost touch with the machine...

