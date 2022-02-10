Private pilots battle with stoned drone, stray duiker — their own fallibility
CAA reports highlight a number of incidents in which aircraft were badly damaged, but no one injured or killed
10 February 2022 - 22:55
The image shot by a R30,000 drone looks like the last scene in a disaster movie, and in a way it was.
Moments after beaming the frame back to the ground from an altitude of 400ft, a rock from an opencast mine blast hit the drone, at which point the pilot lost touch with the machine...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.