Young rugby player injured after being hit by low-flying plane

What was supposed to be a quick cellphone video recording of a low-flying crop duster spraying a farm in Fochville has likely ended Tiaan Daffie’s dreams of a career in rugby after the plane hit him, ripping off part of his knee

Now he and his legal team are squaring up for a lawsuit...