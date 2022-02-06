News

Young rugby player injured after being hit by low-flying plane

What was supposed to be a quick cellphone video recording of a low-flying crop duster spraying a farm in Fochville has likely ended Tiaan Daffie’s dreams of a career in rugby after the plane hit him, ripping off part of his knee

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
06 February 2022 - 00:00

What was supposed to be a quick cellphone video recording of a low-flying crop duster spraying a farm in Fochville has likely ended Tiaan Daffie’s dreams of a career in rugby after the plane hit him, ripping off part of his knee.

Now he and his legal team are squaring up for a lawsuit...

