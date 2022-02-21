News

‘They intended to kill all of us’: witness recalls weekend ‘hit’ on ANC members

Rapid fire unleashed on six people in Umlazi claimed two lives in politically charged KwaZulu-Natal

21 February 2022 - 19:41

As gunfire rattled through the air in Baker Road in Umlazi’s W Section on Saturday night, Lindokuhle Zulu dropped to the floor and crawled for cover, before bolting for safety.

The 27-year-old ANC branch chairperson of ward 82 in Umlazi, south of Durban, was one of six ANC members who survived the brazen “hit”. ANC ward 82 branch secretary Thulani Shusha, 51, and branch executive committee member Qiniso Nkomo, 35, were killed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Two arrested for murder of IFP council speaker in KZN South Africa
  2. Six ANC members in court for political killings in Inanda Politics
  3. ANC, IFP and NFP most affected by KZN political killings Politics
  4. Notorious KZN hitman also linked to Senzo Meyiwa trial gets six life sentences South Africa
  5. NFP councillor candidate shot and car set alight in Nongoma Politics

Most read

  1. Oh by the way, your daughter was assaulted today, school tells dad News
  2. Homegrown therapy gives hope to hypertensive pregnant moms News
  3. ‘They intended to kill all of us’: witness recalls weekend ‘hit’ on ANC members News
  4. Surplus teachers caught in crossfire between department and governing bodies News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime