‘They intended to kill all of us’: witness recalls weekend ‘hit’ on ANC members

Rapid fire unleashed on six people in Umlazi claimed two lives in politically charged KwaZulu-Natal

As gunfire rattled through the air in Baker Road in Umlazi’s W Section on Saturday night, Lindokuhle Zulu dropped to the floor and crawled for cover, before bolting for safety.



The 27-year-old ANC branch chairperson of ward 82 in Umlazi, south of Durban, was one of six ANC members who survived the brazen “hit”. ANC ward 82 branch secretary Thulani Shusha, 51, and branch executive committee member Qiniso Nkomo, 35, were killed...