‘Mama is there a piece of bread?’: the plight of SA’s starving children
Black Sash research report finds the R460 child social grant is not enough to stave off malnutrition and hunger
24 February 2022 - 20:05
When asked to list their “aspirational foods”, SA’s hungriest little children rated yoghurt, commercial cereal such as Weetbix, milk and meat at the top. Older children included mayonnaise, sauces, branded fizzy drinks and fast foods.
“Many conventional luxury foods were not listed because they simply don’t feature at all in their frame of reference,” stated the report in reference to children dependant on welfare...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.