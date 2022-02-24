‘Mama is there a piece of bread?’: the plight of SA’s starving children

Black Sash research report finds the R460 child social grant is not enough to stave off malnutrition and hunger

When asked to list their “aspirational foods”, SA’s hungriest little children rated yoghurt, commercial cereal such as Weetbix, milk and meat at the top. Older children included mayonnaise, sauces, branded fizzy drinks and fast foods.



“Many conventional luxury foods were not listed because they simply don’t feature at all in their frame of reference,” stated the report in reference to children dependant on welfare...