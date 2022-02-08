MICHAEL SACHS | Income support is fated, but making it work will take political courage

A small cash grant to the poorest workers was introduced as an ad hoc and temporary response to the collapse of employment induced by the Covid-19 lockdowns. The social relief of distress grant (Covid SRD) operates in terms of national disaster regulations and its financing depends on periodic extensions announced in the national budget.

However, its success has underscored a broad consensus in favour of continuation. The first attempt to withdraw it ended in defeat for the Treasury in the wake of the July unrest. Since then, President Cyril Ramaphosa has clearly warmed to the idea.

The minimum wage helped him forge the coalition of factions that backed him in 2017. Continuing with basic income support may well be necessary to secure his re-election at the 2022 ANC conference and victory for the party in 2024. By then the grant would have been in place for five years and it does not make sense to think of it as temporary.

The case for income support

This would not be the first time off-the-cuff responses to temporary crises led to permanent social reforms. It now seems clear that income support for the poorest citizens of working age is a new element of SA’s fiscal constitution, a contract on which sustainability of democracy depends. Legislation that defines the beneficiaries and design of the grant will take time to pass. In the meantime, the budget will have to accommodate a structural increase in spending of R50bn to R100bn, or about 1% of GDP.

It is not unreasonable to assume mass unemployment will remain a permanent feature of SA’s economy. This has been the case for the past 25 years and, given the state of politics and the course of technological change, it is hard to see how an effective programme to challenge the structural foundations of inequality and stagnation will emerge. It seems sensible, therefore, to design social policy on the assumption that a large share of workers will remain permanently excluded from formal employment. This is the argument James Ferguson makes for basic income support in Southern Africa in Give a Man a Fish: Reflections on the New Politics of Distribution (Duke University Press). As social policy it is a compelling argument. But does it make economic sense?

Basic income for poor workers comes with many economic and social benefits. It should lead to a material extension of economic opportunity for many, an expansion of human capabilities and a reduction in the daily burden of poverty, hunger and disease that blights politics and society. There are also cogent arguments (and some evidence) to suggest cash transfers to working-age adults have positive impacts on labour market participation and employment. Extending the grant system is likely to complement livelihood strategies and activate economic opportunities for poor households. In a context of risky transformations associated with green industrialisation, some form of basic income support may well be a comparatively efficient way to protect the most vulnerable and bring a sense of justice to the transition.

It is possible to imagine conditions in which government advances policy across a broad front, acting decisively, dealing with difficult choices, committing to clear and unambiguous policies that ignite economic growth. In such circumstances basic income support could be a positive complement to growth in a virtuous cycle of development. But let’s not hold our breath. Policy paralysis is baked deeply into the national condition. On the other hand, we’re good at cash transfers and we have a relatively efficient tax system.