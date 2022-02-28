Power to governing bodies: ambitious plan to give them more clout
If approved, an ‘intervention programme on overcrowding’ to expedite classroom construction will be in their hands
28 February 2022 - 19:05
An ambitious plan to grant governing bodies the power to appoint contractors to build additional classrooms at overcrowded schools is on the cards.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga discussed the proposal with governing body associations and other education stakeholders on Saturday...
