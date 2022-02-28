‘Disturbingly inappropriate’: magistrate fines man a mere R1,000 for rape of child

A KwaZulu-Natal magistrate heading a sexual offences court has been flagged for giving lenient sentences to men convicted of raping and molesting children.

One of her sentences — in which the accused was given a two-year wholly suspended sentence conditional on him paying compensation of R1,000 to the victim’s mother — has already been set aside by two KZN judges who ordered that he go to jail for five years.

According to documents filed in the court in that matter, three other similar matters are headed to the high court on review.

Acting Durban Regional Court president Sello Maboee confirmed he was in possession of the review judgment.

“I have called for all other cases involving the same colleague for scrutiny and only then will an informed decision be made with regard to the way forward,” he said.