Western and Northern Cape schools bear the brunt of vandals, absenteeism and drugs

A portfolio committee on basic education report paints a grim picture of struggling schools in these provinces

Some pupils at Emang Mmogo Comprehensive School in Kimberley, Northern Cape, “bunk classes because they want to smoke dagga” and “they can’t be stopped for they have easy access of drugs from people in the nearby hostel”.



This is according to a draft report of the portfolio committee on basic education presented to parliament on Tuesday...