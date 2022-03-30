×

News

Auctions speak louder than words: Joburg’s Summer Place goes for R129m

The landmark property, formerly owned by twin brothers Abe and Solly Krok, went for well below its reserve price

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
30 March 2022 - 15:14

Landmark Johannesburg property Summer Place has been sold at auction for R129m to a local consortium...

