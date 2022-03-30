Auctions speak louder than words: Joburg’s Summer Place goes for R129m
The landmark property, formerly owned by twin brothers Abe and Solly Krok, went for well below its reserve price
30 March 2022 - 15:14
Landmark Johannesburg property Summer Place has been sold at auction for R129m to a local consortium...
