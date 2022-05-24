High court ‘essentially’ amended the constitution: judge Hlophe comes out firing

Judge president says the high court misdirected itself and made material errors of law and fact in its judgment

The Gauteng high court had “essentially” amended the constitution when it found the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had been properly constituted to decide that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe was guilty of gross misconduct, Hlophe says in court papers...