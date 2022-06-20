‘I do not regret what I did’: Sean Davison, SA’s right-to-die activist, is free

His wife, Lynn, said: “With motor-neuron disease, Dieter will be eventually be paralysed, unable even to swallow. He is not going to be in a position to commit suicide.”

This was the position in which quadriplegic doctor Burger found himself when he turned to Davison. The medical scientist thought for a long time about whether he could help Burger or not, ultimately deciding it was the “right thing to do”.

Burger had been accepted by the assisted-dying organisation Dignitas in Switzerland, but understood the cost and misery of flying overseas as a quadriplegic would be huge, and he wanted to die at home peacefully.

“The law discriminates against people who cannot (take their lives) themselves. I could not walk away and turn my back on him,” said Davison of Burger’s plea. Burger would have taken desperate measures to end his life, such as pushing his wheelchair off a high drop if not assisted, the professor is certain.

He made a moral decision then to help his friend, never expecting that five years later he would be charged with Burger’s murder, the first of such charges in SA.

To avoid being locked up away from his young children, Davison entered into a plea-bargain agreement with the court. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, fully suspended, a gag on talking to media, three years of house arrest and 16 hours of community service a month, which he spent cleaning holding cell toilets and the floors of a correctional services building.

Sean O’Connor, host of the podcast How to Die and a Death Café founder in Cape Town, said: “Davison put his own life on the line for the right to die a dignified death, a cause that has animated literally hundreds of discussions about death that I’ve been privy to, and that many feel helpless and fearful in front of.

“Davison is one of our champions. We owe him. He’s a gentle man guided by a deep sense of brave compassion. He knows what is morally and ethically right, and his conscience is our guide.

“His penalty for the most humane act anyone could ever perform, for someone he deeply loved, ironically received punishment. Davison deserves freedom,” added O’Connor. “We need his voice now more than ever.”

Davison, whose sons are now 13 and 12 and his daughter eight, was torn between the needs of his family and his cause: “Trying to change the law and be a family man are not compatible. My children did not want a hero sitting in prison. They needed a father.

“I have always been very close to my kids. They are the most important part of my life.”

The devoted father twice got a warning for violating the conditions of his house arrest, once after getting out at a park to mind his children on the way home from UWC campus. “Within 10 minutes there were sirens and police cars on the grass with lights flashing,” said Davison, who had given in to his children’s plea to stop there.

On Christmas Eve Sean and his wife Raine struggled to get their children to sleep because of the excitement about Santa coming. Then, close to midnight, the family was woken up when the police rang the bell to check on Davison.

“The law is the problem,” he said, stressing there were good cops among the hostile ones.

Davison said throughout his trial UWC supported him, allowing him to teach online even pre- and post-pandemic. (Davison contracted Covid-19 in February.) Before our interview he had just finished marking piles of biotechnology exam scripts.

During the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) he used his expertise as a DNA forensic scientist to help identify extremely degraded bodies.

Born in New Zealand, Davison has lived in SA for the past 30 years, but may return there with his family. Last August he was struck off its register of medical professionals after a New Zealand Health Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal.

“The murder conviction here was transferred to New Zealand,” he said, sounding disbelieving. He pleaded guilty to the murder charges only to avoid being locked up in an SA jail and so he could be a hands-on father to young children.

In New Zealand in 2011 Davison served five months of house arrest for helping his mother, Patricia, a medical doctor on day 33 of a hunger strike, fulfil her wish to die. He said: “I have applied for a pardon from the New Zealand governor-general.