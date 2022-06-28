×

News

Joburg waiter tickles taste buds in Cape Town with ‘Afro lunch boxes’

For Floyd Dhliwayo, the Covid-19 lockdown inspired an innovative catering business

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
28 June 2022 - 19:51

A waiter has bounced back from lockdown unemployment and poverty to launch SA’s first “Afripolitan” lunch-box service — low-cost meals for those who can’t afford expensive restaurants or just want a taste of home...

