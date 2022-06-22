Feast like the gods at ‘decadent’ Ukkō restaurant

I reckon the Finns knew a thing or two about throwing a proper party. According to Finnish folk religion it was customary to come together and eat and drink alcoholic beverages as a sacrifice to Ukko, one of the most important Finnish deities, to ensure good weather and a good harvest for the year ahead.

As the god of thunder, he was believed to control rainfall and would use his magical weapon, the anchor-hammer like Ukonvasara, to create lightning.

I’m not sure about the folklore behind the story, but like restaurateur Mun Manal, I can understand the allure behind it. Owner and founder of Ukkō restaurant in Bryanston, Manal has been in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years.

And with this, his latest venture, he says he wanted to create a space where people come together to celebrate special moments.