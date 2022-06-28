×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stokvels, spazas, fashion, you name it — township business is booming

The 2022 Township Cx Report sheds light on a vibrant economy where people are hustling and cash is king

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
28 June 2022 - 19:51 By GILL GIFFORD

The idea that SA’s townships are desperate slums full of unemployed people is a huge misconception, and a burgeoning kasi economy is quietly on the rise...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | No more holy smokescreens: churches must lead the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. How to build a staircase between formal and informal economies Opinion & Analysis
  3. SA’s street traders play a vital role: how their rights can be protected Opinion & Analysis
  4. Wish you were beer: Africa is beverage’s next frontier Opinion & Analysis
  5. Artisanal mining is a vital part of SA’s economy and must be formalised Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Eskom strikers have won, but at what cost to themselves and SA? News
  2. No evidence judges were influenced by SSA, says Zondo News
  3. Joburg waiter tickles taste buds in Cape Town with ‘Afro lunch boxes’ News
  4. Stokvels, spazas, fashion, you name it — township business is booming News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms