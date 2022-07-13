High-flying SA crypto developer ‘Fluffypony’ tries for bail after airport arrest
Ricardo Spagni allegedly defrauded a former employer, Cape Cookies
13 July 2022 - 20:43
SA crypto developer Ricardo Spagni is pulling out all the stops to get out of jail after his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday...
