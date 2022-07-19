Mpofu lambasts impeachment witness as dishonest, unreliable and vindictive
Suspended public protector’s lawyer accused the former investigator of ‘retaliation’ because he had been fired
19 July 2022 - 19:55
Adv Dali Mpofu has argued that a witness who gave damning evidence in the impeachment process of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was dishonest, unreliable and vindictive...
