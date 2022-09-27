News

Powa of healing days: GBV survivors let go of their trauma

Initiative allows domestic violence survivors to discuss their experiences of abuse and their journeys towards healing

27 September 2022 - 20:59

A Johannesburg woman relived how she survived being stabbed nearly 30 times by an ex-boyfriend, only to face death again at the hands of another partner before she managed to escape and he set himself on fire...

