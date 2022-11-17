News

Circular asking for LGBTQIA+ pupils’ database thrown out after complaints

A form parents had to sign asked them to indicate whether their child was lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or intersex

17 November 2022 - 21:25
Prega Govender Journalist

A senior official in the Gauteng education department was forced to hastily withdraw a circular asking schools to compile a database of LGBTQIA+ pupils after being slammed by parents and the DA...

