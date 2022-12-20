Sinkhole nightmare spreads throughout Tshwane
As much as R29m has been budgeted for sinkhole repairs in Tshwane for 2022/23
20 December 2022 - 20:47 By GILL GIFFORD
Generally circular, up to 125 metres wide, steep-sided and up to 50m deep, unpredictable and costing millions to repair — the sinkhole nightmare that hit the Merafong area in the past has been slowly moving towards Tshwane...
Sinkhole nightmare spreads throughout Tshwane
As much as R29m has been budgeted for sinkhole repairs in Tshwane for 2022/23
Generally circular, up to 125 metres wide, steep-sided and up to 50m deep, unpredictable and costing millions to repair — the sinkhole nightmare that hit the Merafong area in the past has been slowly moving towards Tshwane...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos