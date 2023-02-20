News

Doomed to repeat matric ... and history: SA pupils fail to grasp the past

Whether it’s the TRC, the Cold War in Europe or the Civil Rights Movement, matriculants struggled to articulate key concepts

20 February 2023 - 20:40
Prega Govender Journalist

Many candidates who wrote history in last year’s matric exams could not explain what South Africans could learn from the role played by the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC)...

