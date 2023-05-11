News

Mother’s Day: the power and voice of an empty chair

DC Coffee in Fourways offers a platform to connect with moms who are gone

11 May 2023 - 21:13 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

At the entrance to DC Coffee Co in Fourways, Johannesburg, stands a yellow chair that will remain in place until the shop doors close on Saturday. It is here that people who are not able to have contact with their moms — for whatever reason — can pay tribute to them through the symbolic Empty Chair. ..

