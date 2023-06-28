News

Pregnant schoolgirl awarded R7.8m damages claim after falling down manhole

Eldorado Park teenager left blind and in need of care after accident caused by City of Joburg negligence

28 June 2023 - 10:46
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A pregnant schoolgirl who suffered head injuries and then went blind after falling down an uncovered manhole, has won a R7.8m payout after the Johannesburg high court found her accident was due to negligence by the City of Joburg. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  2. Locksmiths’ 10-hour sweat to break into Sandton jewellery store News
  3. Teacher’s R1.3m payout for victimisation scrapped News
  4. Faf makes a comeback in his notorious Speedo South Africa
  5. SAPS to blame for banana farm’s R320m losses due to violent strike News

Most read

  1. Teacher has last laugh after SGB chair Andile Lili excluded her from permanent ... News
  2. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  3. Covid is not behind us, warn scientific experts as Prof Salim Abdool Karim ... News
  4. Sangomas battle identity theft as their pictures are stolen to sell herbs and ... News
  5. Infiltrated comms, firearm bans, stolen jewellery: more details of Arthur ... News

Latest Videos

Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed
Metro cop gunned down in street allegedly by SAPS officer