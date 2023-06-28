Pregnant schoolgirl awarded R7.8m damages claim after falling down manhole
Eldorado Park teenager left blind and in need of care after accident caused by City of Joburg negligence
28 June 2023 - 10:46
A pregnant schoolgirl who suffered head injuries and then went blind after falling down an uncovered manhole, has won a R7.8m payout after the Johannesburg high court found her accident was due to negligence by the City of Joburg. ..
Pregnant schoolgirl awarded R7.8m damages claim after falling down manhole
Eldorado Park teenager left blind and in need of care after accident caused by City of Joburg negligence
A pregnant schoolgirl who suffered head injuries and then went blind after falling down an uncovered manhole, has won a R7.8m payout after the Johannesburg high court found her accident was due to negligence by the City of Joburg. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos