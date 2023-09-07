Joburg councillor arrested over hijacking of R40m property meant for metro police
Senior member of the SA Police Service may also be involved, according to metro police investigation
07 September 2023 - 13:13
A City of Johannesburg councillor and 22 other suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a R40m metro property intended for use by the metro police...
