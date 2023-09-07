News

Joburg councillor arrested over hijacking of R40m property meant for metro police

Senior member of the SA Police Service may also be involved, according to metro police investigation

07 September 2023 - 13:13 By Luyolo Mkentane

A City of Johannesburg councillor and 22 other suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a R40m metro property intended for use by the metro police...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Our technology detected the fire: Joburg mayor Gwamanda Politics
  2. Joburg CBD fire survivors anxious to salvage personal belongings South Africa
  3. ‘I feel so guilty about the ones I left behind’, says Joburg CBD fire survivor News
  4. Joburg CBD inferno: death in the land of despair Insight
  5. City of Joburg plans urgent bid for clarity on evictions News
  6. How the burnt Marshalltown building allegedly got hijacked from an NGO News
  7. LISTEN | 'The building hijackers came in with guns' News
  8. LISTEN | Filth, faeces and mystery landlords: life in a hijacked building in ... News

Latest

  1. Joburg councillor arrested over hijacking of R40m property meant for metro ... News
  2. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ties knot for sixth time News
  3. NSFAS chooses more 'hands-on' approach on turnaround strategy, ropes in experts News
  4. Breathing through stage 6 for man who relies on oxygen machine for survival News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...