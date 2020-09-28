EDITORIAL | Our blood-stained heritage is a badge of shame

The to-do over braais and ‘Jerusalema’ seems irreverent as most South Africans are none the wiser in the face of brutal GBV

On Heritage Day last Thursday, 18-year-old Moesha Magotha was punched repeatedly in the face, stabbed at least 20 times on her shoulders, arms and legs, and had a four-letter swear word carved onto her forehead.



At the weekend, a 17-month-old KwaZulu-Natal baby had boiling water thrown onto her by a family member in an alleged revenge attack over a dispute...