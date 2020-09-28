EDITORIAL | Our blood-stained heritage is a badge of shame
The to-do over braais and ‘Jerusalema’ seems irreverent as most South Africans are none the wiser in the face of brutal GBV
28 September 2020 - 19:20
On Heritage Day last Thursday, 18-year-old Moesha Magotha was punched repeatedly in the face, stabbed at least 20 times on her shoulders, arms and legs, and had a four-letter swear word carved onto her forehead.
At the weekend, a 17-month-old KwaZulu-Natal baby had boiling water thrown onto her by a family member in an alleged revenge attack over a dispute...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.