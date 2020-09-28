Vaccine diary

No shots in the dark: strict checks put vaccine trial back on track

After a dramatic pause in the ChAdOx1 test, I arrived for my second dose as a volunteer at the UCT clinical site

Rigorous safety guidelines control the testing of vaccines – and the clinical trials of experimental Covid-19 vaccines are no different – which was demonstrated by the pausing of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 clinical trial on September 7 to investigate why a British participant had “unexplained neurological symptoms”.



“These illnesses were either considered unlikely to be associated with the vaccine or there was insufficient evidence to say for certain that the illnesses were or were not related to the vaccine,” according to an updated consent form I signed on Monday, before getting a second shot of the vaccine...