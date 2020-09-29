EDITORIAL | Covid is not just airborne but idiot-borne. Don’t be an idiot
If we don’t behave with the good of our wider communities at heart, we’ll soon be back where we started
29 September 2020 - 20:08
It has been six months this week since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Also this week, the number of people in the world who have died as a result of the coronavirus exceeded one million...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.