EDITORIAL | Covid is not just airborne but idiot-borne. Don’t be an idiot

If we don’t behave with the good of our wider communities at heart, we’ll soon be back where we started

It has been six months this week since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.



Also this week, the number of people in the world who have died as a result of the coronavirus exceeded one million...