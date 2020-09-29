Lifestyle

Literary figures defend JK Rowling, say she's been subjected to 'an onslaught of abuse'

29 September 2020 - 10:05 By Hugo Greenhalgh
Arts figures have come out in support of author JK Rowling. File image.
Arts figures have come out in support of author JK Rowling. File image.
Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Prominent figures in the British arts including novelist Ian McEwan and playwright Sir Tom Stoppard have signed a letter denouncing “hate speech” against Harry Potter author JK Rowling over her comments on transgender rights.

Rowling weighed into a fierce debate on the issue earlier this year, raising concerns over trans women being allowed access to single-sex spaces — a stance that drew praise from some women's campaigners and condemnation from many trans activists.

“JK Rowling has been subjected to an onslaught of abuse that highlights an insidious, authoritarian and misogynistic trend in social media,” wrote the 58 signatories to the letter published in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper.

"(This is) just the latest example of hate speech directed against her and other women.”

Rowling sparked controversy initially after she took umbrage with the headline Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate.

#RIPJKRowling may just be the death-rattle of the Harry Potter author's career

For some of her formerly ardent fans, JK Rowling — the subject of a hoax eulogy this week — may as well be dead, writes Paula Andropoulos
Lifestyle
1 week ago

"'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted at the time.

The writer, whose Harry Potter series has sold more than 500 million books, followed the tweet with a 3,600-word essay, in which she disclosed she had been a victim of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The publication of Rowling's latest book, under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, reignited the increasingly toxic debate. The author's inclusion of a serial killer with a fetish for women's clothes saw the hashtag #RIPJKRowling trending on Twitter.

“Like many others, I was horrified by the grotesque treatment of JK Rowling, who has received the vilest abuse for daring to challenge extreme gender ideology,” said author Simon Edge, one of the letter's signatories.

“The bullies have shown themselves up for the misogynists they are,” he said on Monday in an online message.

But writer and trans advocate Ugla Stefania Kristjonudottir Jonsdottir said Rowling's critics were “rightfully criticising views that she's expressed that are misleading, damaging and hurtful for transgender people”.

“Her views contribute to a very toxic public debate that is based on fear of transgender people and their rights, rather than actual lived realities,” the writer added.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Author J.K. Rowling slammed for 'transphobic tweet'

J.K. Rowling has been accused of transphobia after she defended a woman who said transgender women are not women.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Prominent public figures fear 'cancel culture' is killing freedom of speech

Say the right thing when you speak now, or forever hold your peace: that’s one view of a new front in the 'cancel culture' wars
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Go f**k yourself: Ridley Scott defends 'Raised by Wolves', his new series shot ... Lifestyle
  2. Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  3. Bet you didn't know these cars were manufactured right here in Mzansi Lifestyle
  4. Zanzibar's borders are open — and you couldn't dream of a more idyllic escape Travel
  5. Gwyneth Paltrow stuns 'in nothing but birthday suit' on 48th birthday Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...