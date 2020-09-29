Literary figures defend JK Rowling, say she's been subjected to 'an onslaught of abuse'

Prominent figures in the British arts including novelist Ian McEwan and playwright Sir Tom Stoppard have signed a letter denouncing “hate speech” against Harry Potter author JK Rowling over her comments on transgender rights.

Rowling weighed into a fierce debate on the issue earlier this year, raising concerns over trans women being allowed access to single-sex spaces — a stance that drew praise from some women's campaigners and condemnation from many trans activists.

“JK Rowling has been subjected to an onslaught of abuse that highlights an insidious, authoritarian and misogynistic trend in social media,” wrote the 58 signatories to the letter published in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper.

"(This is) just the latest example of hate speech directed against her and other women.”

Rowling sparked controversy initially after she took umbrage with the headline Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate.