TOM EATON | Gomba’s ‘transgression’ is modest compared with those of her sugar-glazed comrades

And now the ANC wants taxpayers to further prop up political parties, which might be OK if they could be trusted

The story of Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who allegedly enrolled for an honour’s degree in public administration at Fort Hare without having an undergraduate qualification, has been presented as something of a scandal. But I must confess that, like Gomba, I’m not sure it qualifies.



That’s because scandals in the ANC’s SA tend to feature two things Gomba doesn’t bring to this party: impressive villainy combined with profoundly limited criminal vision, which usually produces a result that is simultaneously epic and pitifully banal. ..