TOM EATON | Good God, the FF+ wants to colonise the Western Cape

Pieter Mulder thinks democracy is oppressive and wants to trek back to the very place his ancestors rejected

Is the news feeling a little overwhelming right now? Does it make you want to sell your belongings and run away to a magic, faraway fantasyland where you never have to engage with reality again? It does? Well then, you should get in touch with the Freedom Front Plus and Pieter Mulder.



Of course, you should probably use different words; serious, important-sounding words such as “self-determination”. But don’t worry: you’ll still both be talking about a deeply reassuring Neverland, where you can float on a cloud as you dream your dreamy dreams...