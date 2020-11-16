Opinion & Analysis

CLAIRE BISSEKER | ‘Ignore wage bill and SA will become another failed African state’

Busa is turning up the heat on the government to make hard decisions on its ‘unsustainable fiscal stance’

Claire Bisseker Economics writer
16 November 2020 - 20:14

Critics of organised business have long argued that it needs to be more hard-nosed and strategic in its approach. For years it has allowed itself to become preoccupied with drafting technical plans and compacts in the hope that these acts of good faith would shift SA in the right direction.

Well, the gloves are finally off. Not only has Business Unity SA (Busa) made a strategic play in releasing a shocking report benchmarking SA’s bloated public sector wage bill against international norms, but it regrets that “business hasn’t been firm enough on government’s unsustainable fiscal stance”...

