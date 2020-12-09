TOM EATON | Cyril’s new bitter pill for SA is just to inject more cash into the ANC

Ramaphosa wanting the state to start peddling drugs makes complete sense to everyone but the taxpayers

When Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the ANC wants to establish a state-owned pharmaceutical company, what he meant, of course, was that the ANC doesn’t want to establish a state-owned pharmaceutical company.



What it wants, is to stick another oversized needle into the collapsed, dusty veins of the South African taxpayer and try to suck out a few more drops of money under the guise of forming and funding another “state-owned enterprise”...