Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Want to write about black people? Make very sure of your facts

White academics have no right to question black people’s behaviour without humility and caution

17 December 2020 - 20:24

The reason I did not emigrate, says a friend, is because in SA there is never a dull moment. On the face of it, an article titled “Why are black South African students less likely to consider studying biological sciences?” should be dull enough. Except this research, published in the South African Journal of Science, unleashed a political storm in the past week.

The “UCT (University of Cape Town) executive” said it “distances itself from the contents of the paper” by one of its own professors and charges the published piece as being “offensive to black students at UCT” and “black people in general.” I will come to this in a moment...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Enough fine words and smart suits. African leaders have a lot ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Want to write about black people? Make very sure of your facts Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Calm down, SA! Lockdown laws may be nasty, but they’re not Nazi Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The high-profile arrests won SA’s heart. Don’t break it all ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Cyril has squandered the main thing he needs to fight Covid – ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | The DBE might have lost rewrite case, but it’s not over yet Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Online learning is here to stay and parents have a vital role ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | The Brackenfell saga is just another racial crisis for the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Jailing the corrupt big fish would give SA joy, but it has ... Opinion & Analysis
X