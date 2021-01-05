SA’s handling of Covid vaccine brings back the nightmare of the 2000s

I’m not one for endless criticism. I believe there were some elements of our government’s handling of the pandemic that were better than some so-called first world nations. There were some clumsy regulations that banned cooked chicken and open-toed shoes, but in the context of the threat we faced, we could survive the silliness with our tried-and-tested SA humour.

However, when you consider what our government should have regarded to be the biggest priorities, this is where similarities with the early 2000s become apparent.

Firstly, our government had to ensure that additional healthcare capacity was developed in that first hard lockdown in the fastest period of time. That capacity had to be able to handle peaks of infections, protect healthcare workers and minimise economic impact on businesses and people. Much is known about how, despite the long lockdown of 2020, additional health capacity has been wholly inadequate and how patients are dying in the corridors of our hospitals while overworked healthcare professionals do what little they can.

Secondly, and the point I would like to dwell on, our government needed to elbow its way into the front of the international queue to get the Covid-19 vaccine into SA in sufficient quantities.

There is nothing mystical or magical about vaccines being the best solution to a virus that spreads this easily. No, it is not a cure, but it does ensure that the majority of your population can fight the virus with their own immune system, leaving our healthcare system able to manage the smaller numbers who need hospitalisation.