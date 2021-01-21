Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | ANC is correct to act on Niehaus, but it shouldn’t be a one-off

Carl Niehaus’s notice of suspension has raised questions about the ANC’s consistency and even-handedness

21 January 2021 - 20:26

THE speed with which the ANC has moved to serve Carl Niehaus with a notice of suspension for bringing the organisation into disrepute would be worthy of applause if it were applied uniformly. 

Niehaus, undoubtedly a controversial and divisive character, rattled the cage when he recently accused ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte of being part of a campaign to “attack” him, even when he was sick. “I am saddened that even the deputy secretary of the ANC, comrade Jessie Duarte, saw fit to attack me. This she did, knowing that when she was doing so, I was gravely ill. It was unnecessary and callous — I am deeply saddened by it,” he said. ..

